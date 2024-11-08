Ashok Leyland Eyes Expansion in South East Asia

Ashok Leyland, the prominent Hinduja Group company, has set its sights on boosting operations in South East Asia, marking a strategic move to capitalize on international markets this financial year. This expansion plan includes penetrating four distinct South East Asian markets, having already established a presence in the Philippines and preparing to enter Malaysia.

Company Managing Director and CEO, Shenu Agarwal, expressed optimism despite regulatory challenges in Malaysia. Agarwal highlighted the company's determination to overcome these obstacles to launch vehicles in Malaysia soon. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, noted that the Middle Eastern markets, where Ashok Leyland has expanded its product range, continue to perform exceptionally well, amidst economic fluctuations in Bangladesh.

The company's consistent performance is reflected in their financial growth, reporting a 14% rise in export volumes for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, alongside robust profit margins. The introduction of new products in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is expected to further solidify Ashok Leyland's international market presence in the coming year.

