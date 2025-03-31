Left Menu

Telangana Makes Breakthrough: First Rice Export to Philippines Ships Off

Telangana successfully exported its first rice shipment to the Philippines, signaling a major step in global market engagement for the state's surplus paddy. The deal involves IR64/MTU1010 rice, and strict quality adherence is required. Minister Reddy emphasized the event as a milestone for Telangana's agriculture sector and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:47 IST
Telangana Makes Breakthrough: First Rice Export to Philippines Ships Off
Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Telangana has exported its inaugural rice consignment to the Philippines, as announced by the Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday. This venture marks a significant achievement in accessing international markets for the state's surplus paddy reserves.

The export features the IR64/MTU1010 rice variety, requiring adherence to stringent quality standards with only 5% broken grains. This includes being well-milled, polished, and meeting Sortex quality, while keeping foreign matter and moisture content to a minimum.

After dispatching 12,500 metric tons of rice from Kakinada Port, Minister Reddy highlighted Telangana's emergence as a key paddy producer, attributed to favorable conditions and government support. While facing delayed cost reimbursements from the central government, Telangana seized the opportunity to explore exports to lessen financial burdens, culminating in an agreement with the Philippines for rice supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025