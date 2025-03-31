Duterte Faces Trial Amid Smear Campaign in the Philippines

Sheerah Escudero's quest for justice for her brother, killed during Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug crackdown, continues amid a storm of online harassment. Duterte's arrest, linked to the drug war deaths, has set off fierce digital campaigns against critics and victims' families.

On social media, Duterte supporters spread misinformation, calling his arrest a wrongful act and promoting rallies in his defense. Critics report targeted attacks, reminiscent of 2016 campaigns that exploited disinformation during Duterte's rise to the presidency.

Human rights activists remain undeterred, using platforms like TikTok to disseminate facts and counter inaccuracies as the trial looms. Authorities and platforms pledge efforts against misinformation, as activists like Escudero vow not to relent in their pursuit of truth.

