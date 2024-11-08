Montreal Port Operations Hang in the Balance Amidst Longshore Union Standoff

The Port of Montreal could witness a significant operational halt as terminal operators issued a final offer to the longshore union, threatening a major shutdown by Sunday. The crisis arises during a time when the port is already at reduced capacity and West Coast ports are dealing with similar disputes.

According to the Maritime Employers Association, if the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375 declines the proposal by Sunday evening, only essential functions will continue at the port. Since October 31, the union's strike has already shut down two key terminals managing significant container traffic.

Should the union reject the proposed terms, all longshore procedures may be halted. Efforts to mediate are underway with federal intervention, highlighting the critical need for resolution to ensure the fluidity of Canada's trade routes amidst widespread port disruptions.

