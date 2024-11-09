Gadkari Stresses Priority on Road Safety and Innovative Bitumen Production
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the crucial importance of road safety and innovative bitumen production during the Indian Roads Congress. Addressing the rising rates of road accidents, he urged engineers to produce better DPRs and pursue waste-to-wealth initiatives using paddy straw for bitumen and CNG production.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spotlighted the surging number of road accidents at the 83rd annual session of the Indian Roads Congress, urging that safety be prioritized in pathway construction nationwide.
Gadkari emphasized the government's commitment to reducing road accidents and hailed waste-to-energy technologies, particularly the production of bitumen and CNG from paddy straw, as key innovations. He announced several road projects in Chhattisgarh, projecting their roads will rival America's network in two years.
Expressing personal accountability for accidents due to engineering faults, Gadkari implored engineers to improve their project reports and adhere to stringent safety standards. He encouraged Chhattisgarh to continue producing bio-resources, enhancing the country's self-reliance and reducing fossil fuel dependence.
