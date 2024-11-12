IndiGo Pursues Extension on Turkish-Leased Boeing 777 Planes

IndiGo, India's largest airline by domestic market share, is actively engaging with the civil aviation ministry to secure an extension for the wet lease of wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines. This comes as the existing lease period is set to conclude this week. Currently, IndiGo utilizes these aircraft for flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, responding to increasing international travel demands.

The airline has been operating these Boeing 777 planes under a wet lease agreement, which involves leasing planes along with crew, maintenance, and insurance from a foreign carrier. This lease provides crucial capacity amid lingering Aircraft On Ground issues, according to an IndiGo spokesperson.

Should the lease not be extended, IndiGo plans to switch to A321 aircraft for these routes starting November 15. Meanwhile, the airline continues strategic expansions, including a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft to enhance its long-haul international capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)