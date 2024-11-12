Left Menu

Shahi Exports Unveils New Brand Identity on 50th Anniversary

Shahi Exports, India's leading apparel manufacturer, marks its 50th anniversary with a rebranding initiative embodying its values of ethical practices and sustainable innovation. The company introduces a new logo and tagline, emphasizing its commitment to excellence and workforce empowerment.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:15 IST
Harish Ahuja, Managing Director & Chairperson, Shahi Exports Private Limited (left), the new and updated Shahi logo, representing clarity, stability, and wisdom (right). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 12: In a major milestone, Shahi Exports, renowned as India's largest apparel manufacturer and exporter, has embarked on a significant rebranding journey to honor its 50th anniversary. This rebranding effort underscores the company's enduring dedication to ethical practices and sustainable innovation.

From humble beginnings in 1974, when Sarla Ahuja started the company from a modest home setup, Shahi Exports has blossomed into a global leader in apparel manufacturing. With over fifty factories spread across eight Indian states and 80 percent vertical integration in its processes, Shahi stands as a testament to innovation and growth. The brand now sports a revamped visual identity, complete with a new logo featuring a gradient color shift from teal to purple, signifying clarity and wisdom.

Harish Ahuja, Chairperson and Managing Director of Shahi Exports, expressed pride in how the rebranding echoes their 50-year journey, aiming to encapsulate their value-driven mission. With a diverse workforce of nearly 100,000, Shahi's vertically integrated operations continue to emphasize growth, ethical practices, and environmental responsibility, reaffirming their role as a preferred choice in the global apparel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

