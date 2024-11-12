Shahi Exports Unveils New Brand Identity on 50th Anniversary

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 12: In a major milestone, Shahi Exports, renowned as India's largest apparel manufacturer and exporter, has embarked on a significant rebranding journey to honor its 50th anniversary. This rebranding effort underscores the company's enduring dedication to ethical practices and sustainable innovation.

From humble beginnings in 1974, when Sarla Ahuja started the company from a modest home setup, Shahi Exports has blossomed into a global leader in apparel manufacturing. With over fifty factories spread across eight Indian states and 80 percent vertical integration in its processes, Shahi stands as a testament to innovation and growth. The brand now sports a revamped visual identity, complete with a new logo featuring a gradient color shift from teal to purple, signifying clarity and wisdom.

Harish Ahuja, Chairperson and Managing Director of Shahi Exports, expressed pride in how the rebranding echoes their 50-year journey, aiming to encapsulate their value-driven mission. With a diverse workforce of nearly 100,000, Shahi's vertically integrated operations continue to emphasize growth, ethical practices, and environmental responsibility, reaffirming their role as a preferred choice in the global apparel industry.

