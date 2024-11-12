Tragic Collision: Two Drivers Dead in Airport Road Accident

In a tragic accident on Airport Road, the drivers of a truck and an SUV were killed late Monday night. The accident occurred when a concrete mixer truck collided with an SUV, triggering a heated argument between the two drivers.

During the altercation, a BMTC bus, on its way to Kempegowda International Airport, collided with the stationary vehicles. The impact was severe, killing truck driver Kuldip Kumar instantly and critically injuring SUV driver Jagadish, who later succumbed in the hospital.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) released a statement attributing the crash to low visibility and the dangerous positioning of the parked vehicles on the flyover. The bus driver Puttaswamy suffered minor injuries, while the solo bus passenger remained unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)