Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy IPO: A Landmark in Renewable Investment

NTPC Green Energy is set to launch its IPO from November 19 to 22, priced between Rs 102-108 per share. The IPO aims to raise Rs 10,000 crore, with a major share allocated for institutional buyers. Funds will bolster NTPC Renewable Energy's projects, targeting 60 GW by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:39 IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO: A Landmark in Renewable Investment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated NTPC Green Energy public issue is opening for subscription from November 19 to 22, offering shares priced between Rs 102 and Rs 108 each. The state-owned firm has earmarked a lot size of 138 shares for the IPO.

The initiative aims to gather Rs 10,000 crore through fresh equities, equating to nearly 92.59 crore shares. A substantial 75% of this is designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% for High Net-Worth Individuals, and 10% for retail investors. The primary use for Rs 7,500 crore of the raised funds includes investing in NTPC Renewable Energy for repayment, prepayment, and capital expenditures.

NTPC Green Energy, backed by NTPC, is a leading public sector renewable energy enterprise. As of mid-2024, its portfolio included 14,696 MW, with significant operational and contracted projects in progress. The company plans to reach 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, with substantial investments in hydro and renewable sectors.

Following its late October approval from India's capital market regulator SEBI, NTPC Green Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning stock market through its IPO, aiming to attract investors seeking lucrative opportunities in green energy. The company filed its IPO documents with regulators on September 18. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024