NTPC Green Energy IPO: A Landmark in Renewable Investment

The eagerly anticipated NTPC Green Energy public issue is opening for subscription from November 19 to 22, offering shares priced between Rs 102 and Rs 108 each. The state-owned firm has earmarked a lot size of 138 shares for the IPO.

The initiative aims to gather Rs 10,000 crore through fresh equities, equating to nearly 92.59 crore shares. A substantial 75% of this is designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% for High Net-Worth Individuals, and 10% for retail investors. The primary use for Rs 7,500 crore of the raised funds includes investing in NTPC Renewable Energy for repayment, prepayment, and capital expenditures.

NTPC Green Energy, backed by NTPC, is a leading public sector renewable energy enterprise. As of mid-2024, its portfolio included 14,696 MW, with significant operational and contracted projects in progress. The company plans to reach 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, with substantial investments in hydro and renewable sectors.

Following its late October approval from India's capital market regulator SEBI, NTPC Green Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning stock market through its IPO, aiming to attract investors seeking lucrative opportunities in green energy. The company filed its IPO documents with regulators on September 18. (ANI)

