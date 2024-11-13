Left Menu

Bali's Flight Chaos: Volcanic Ash Grounds Travel Plans

A volcanic eruption on Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has disrupted flights to and from Bali, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. The ongoing volcanic activity has forced airlines to cancel or reschedule flights, with significant impact on Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport and others nearby.

  • Indonesia

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia has caused significant disruption, leading several international airlines to cancel their flights to and from Bali. The ongoing volcanic activity, which began with an explosive eruption on November 4, has stranded thousands of travelers at airports in Indonesia and Australia.

As the volcanic ash continues to spew from the 1,584-metre volcano, authorities have expanded the danger zone to 9 kilometres. This has caused widespread flight disruptions at Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai international airport, affecting 46 flights over three days.

Airlines like Jetstar, Virgin Australia, and Air New Zealand have canceled or delayed numerous flights, while Korean Air has had to turn back flights midair due to ash risks. The situation underscores Indonesia's vulnerability to natural disasters, being located on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.'

