Indonesia's Rupiah: Defying the Dollar Dip

Indonesia's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, assured that the country's currency, the rupiah, remains stable despite its recent plunge to a historic low against the U.S. dollar. His remarks were made at a significant economic event attended by high-profile officials and business leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's rupiah, despite hitting a record low against the U.S. dollar, is still under control, according to chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto. His comments aim to alleviate concerns regarding the currency's recent dip.

Hartarto made these remarks during a pivotal economic gathering. The event was attended by notable figures including President Prabowo Subianto, the central bank governor, and the financial services authority chief.

The presence of governmental and business leaders underscored the importance of the discussions, reflecting their joint commitment to economic stability and resilience amid fluctuating currency challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

