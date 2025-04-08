Indonesia's Rupiah: Defying the Dollar Dip

Indonesia's rupiah, despite hitting a record low against the U.S. dollar, is still under control, according to chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto. His comments aim to alleviate concerns regarding the currency's recent dip.

Hartarto made these remarks during a pivotal economic gathering. The event was attended by notable figures including President Prabowo Subianto, the central bank governor, and the financial services authority chief.

The presence of governmental and business leaders underscored the importance of the discussions, reflecting their joint commitment to economic stability and resilience amid fluctuating currency challenges.

