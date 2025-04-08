Indonesia's Rupiah: Defying the Dollar Dip
Indonesia's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, assured that the country's currency, the rupiah, remains stable despite its recent plunge to a historic low against the U.S. dollar. His remarks were made at a significant economic event attended by high-profile officials and business leaders.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's rupiah, despite hitting a record low against the U.S. dollar, is still under control, according to chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto. His comments aim to alleviate concerns regarding the currency's recent dip.
Hartarto made these remarks during a pivotal economic gathering. The event was attended by notable figures including President Prabowo Subianto, the central bank governor, and the financial services authority chief.
The presence of governmental and business leaders underscored the importance of the discussions, reflecting their joint commitment to economic stability and resilience amid fluctuating currency challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Currency Shifts: Dollar and Euro Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions
Dollar's Dance: Currency Changes Amidst Tariff Tensions
China's Central Bank Unveils Massive Lending Initiative
Market Jitters as Dollar Wavers Amid Looming Tariff Uncertainty
China's Central Bank Revamps Loan Strategy Amid Evolving Monetary Policy Landscape