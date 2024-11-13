Swiggy Makes Stellar Stock Debut; Delivery Partners Honored
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal congratulated Swiggy on its stock market debut with an 8% premium. Swiggy's IPO, fully subscribed with a 3.59 times subscription, highlighted the company's journey and ethos. Delivery partners joined the celebratory bell-ringing ceremony to honor their contributions.
In a notable turn of events, Swiggy marked its entry onto the stock market with shares listing at an 8% premium on the National Stock Exchange, prompting warm congratulations from Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.
The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offering saw impressive demand, achieving full subscription and reaching 3.59 times the subscribed amount by the close of the final day.
Significantly, delivery partners Jigar Khan and Namrata Vora stood alongside the Swiggy leadership team at the NSE, reinforcing the vital role these individuals play in Swiggy's success and symbolizing the collective effort that brought Swiggy to this pivotal moment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
