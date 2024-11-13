Left Menu

PESL's Strategic Rs 440 Crore Investment to Propel Manufacturing

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited is investing Rs 440 crore to enhance manufacturing at its Telangana facility. This expansion will introduce a new production line from Italy, focusing on sustainable and quality manufacturing. The company's profits increased by 54% to Rs 78 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:38 IST
PESL's Strategic Rs 440 Crore Investment to Propel Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) announced a Rs 440 crore strategic investment aimed at advancing its manufacturing capabilities in Telangana.

The expansion will see the introduction of PESL's third Bretonstone production line from Italy, setting new benchmarks in capacity and sustainable manufacturing.

PESL's Chairman, Gautam Chand Jain, stated this move not only increases capacity but also advances their commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. Set to be operational by March 2026, the expansion aims to meet rising product demand while reinforcing PESL's global reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024