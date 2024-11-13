PESL's Strategic Rs 440 Crore Investment to Propel Manufacturing

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) announced a Rs 440 crore strategic investment aimed at advancing its manufacturing capabilities in Telangana.

The expansion will see the introduction of PESL's third Bretonstone production line from Italy, setting new benchmarks in capacity and sustainable manufacturing.

PESL's Chairman, Gautam Chand Jain, stated this move not only increases capacity but also advances their commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. Set to be operational by March 2026, the expansion aims to meet rising product demand while reinforcing PESL's global reputation.

