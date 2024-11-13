Dogecoin Rockets Amidst Trump's Crypto Embrace and Elon Musk's Support

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency famed for its Shiba Inu mascot and humorous origins, has experienced a remarkable surge in value following key political developments.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory, Dogecoin's value more than doubled as he announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new team advising on government efficiency, with an acronym strikingly similar to the currency's trading symbol, DOGE.

The rise in Dogecoin's popularity is also attributed to Trump's support for crypto and aspirations to make the U.S. a leader in the digital currency space, a sentiment echoed by his close ally Musk, further boosting Dogecoin's prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)