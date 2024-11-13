Left Menu

Dogecoin Rockets Amidst Trump's Crypto Embrace and Elon Musk's Support

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency represented by a popular meme, has surged in value following Donald Trump's election victory and Elon Musk's appointment to a new team advising the government on efficiency. Trump's pro-crypto stance and Musk's promotion of Dogecoin have contributed to its rise in popularity and value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:52 IST
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency famed for its Shiba Inu mascot and humorous origins, has experienced a remarkable surge in value following key political developments.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory, Dogecoin's value more than doubled as he announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new team advising on government efficiency, with an acronym strikingly similar to the currency's trading symbol, DOGE.

The rise in Dogecoin's popularity is also attributed to Trump's support for crypto and aspirations to make the U.S. a leader in the digital currency space, a sentiment echoed by his close ally Musk, further boosting Dogecoin's prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

