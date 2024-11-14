Left Menu

Air India's Skyward Transformation: Vistara Merger Marks a New Era

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced the successful merger of Vistara with Air India, which now incorporates Singapore Airlines as a 25.1% stakeholder. This integration aims to elevate Air India's status, aligning it for a forthcoming aviation revolution in India, amid ongoing transformations.

Updated: 14-11-2024 19:35 IST
Air India is poised for a remarkable transformation following its merger with Vistara, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday. Despite systemic issues that plagued Air India, the merger has rejuvenated ambitions, with Singapore Airlines now holding a 25.1% stake in the expanded entity.

The announcement marks the culmination of a two-year integration process, aiming to align the airline with forthcoming changes in India's aviation sector. Tatas, with a long-standing connection to India's aviation industry, are reinventing Air India into a global airline with substantial investments in technology, processes, and resources.

The merger now enables Air India to carry 200,000 passengers daily across 100 global destinations, marking a significant consolidation in the blooming Indian aviation market. The airline's future promises further growth, heralded by the introduction of its new Airbus A350, serving cities like London and New York.

