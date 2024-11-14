Air India's Skyward Transformation: Vistara Merger Marks a New Era

Air India is poised for a remarkable transformation following its merger with Vistara, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday. Despite systemic issues that plagued Air India, the merger has rejuvenated ambitions, with Singapore Airlines now holding a 25.1% stake in the expanded entity.

The announcement marks the culmination of a two-year integration process, aiming to align the airline with forthcoming changes in India's aviation sector. Tatas, with a long-standing connection to India's aviation industry, are reinventing Air India into a global airline with substantial investments in technology, processes, and resources.

The merger now enables Air India to carry 200,000 passengers daily across 100 global destinations, marking a significant consolidation in the blooming Indian aviation market. The airline's future promises further growth, heralded by the introduction of its new Airbus A350, serving cities like London and New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)