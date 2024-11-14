Tragic Collision on Highway 62: Two Lives Lost
Two truck drivers died in a crash when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The accident occurred on Highway 62 near Nokha village. The bus driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Locals blocked the highway post-incident, which was later cleared by police.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two truck drivers lost their lives when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle on Highway 62 near Nokha village in Bikaner district, Rajasthan on Thursday.
The victims, identified as Radheshyam, 45, and Swarvan, 50, were traveling from Budhra ki Dhani when the accident occurred. The head-on collision proved fatal for both, with immediate fatalities reported at the scene, according to Station House Officer Amit Kumar.
The aftermath of the accident saw local residents and passersby gathering to block the highway in protest, leading to a temporary disruption. Authorities intervened to clear the blockade and direct traffic flow, with the bus driver currently at large. The deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination at the district hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Diwali Journey: Six Lives Lost in Fatal Collision
Tragic Collision in Mujaria Claims Six Lives Amid Festive Return
Horlivka's Jamming Solution: Drones vs. Buses in Conflict Zone
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Chhota Rajan Extortion Racket
Business Outcry in Rawalpindi: Traders Rally Against New Cantonment Board Policies