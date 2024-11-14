Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Highway 62: Two Lives Lost

Two truck drivers died in a crash when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The accident occurred on Highway 62 near Nokha village. The bus driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Locals blocked the highway post-incident, which was later cleared by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:02 IST
Tragic Collision on Highway 62: Two Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two truck drivers lost their lives when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle on Highway 62 near Nokha village in Bikaner district, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Radheshyam, 45, and Swarvan, 50, were traveling from Budhra ki Dhani when the accident occurred. The head-on collision proved fatal for both, with immediate fatalities reported at the scene, according to Station House Officer Amit Kumar.

The aftermath of the accident saw local residents and passersby gathering to block the highway in protest, leading to a temporary disruption. Authorities intervened to clear the blockade and direct traffic flow, with the bus driver currently at large. The deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024