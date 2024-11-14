Tragic Collision on Highway 62: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic incident, two truck drivers lost their lives when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle on Highway 62 near Nokha village in Bikaner district, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Radheshyam, 45, and Swarvan, 50, were traveling from Budhra ki Dhani when the accident occurred. The head-on collision proved fatal for both, with immediate fatalities reported at the scene, according to Station House Officer Amit Kumar.

The aftermath of the accident saw local residents and passersby gathering to block the highway in protest, leading to a temporary disruption. Authorities intervened to clear the blockade and direct traffic flow, with the bus driver currently at large. The deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)