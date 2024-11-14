Investing in Untapped Seas: The Andaman & Nicobar Opportunity
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh encouraged investors to explore the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' potential as a fisheries export hub. Highlighting its rich sea resources and strategic location, he called for modern fishing infrastructures and strengthened trade with Southeast Asian countries to meet an ambitious export target.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Thursday, extended an invitation to investors to explore the untapped potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a booming hub for fisheries exports.
Speaking at an investors' meeting, Singh, the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, emphasized developing modern fishing infrastructure to harness the untapped resources of the Union Territory. Singh further highlighted that the Centre is actively working towards bolstering trade relations with Southeast Asian nations.
Efforts are underway to promote deep-sea fishing and establish post-harvest processing facilities to reach the ambitious export target of Rs 1 lakh crore. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with an extensive EEZ of about six lakh square km, offer immense opportunities in fisheries, notably with high-value species like tuna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
