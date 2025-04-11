Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

In a strategic diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping will head to Southeast Asia next week for his first foreign trip this year. Aiming to fortify ties with nearby allies, the visit highlights China's response to escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Xi's itinerary includes Vietnam from April 14-15, followed by Malaysia and Cambodia until April 18, according to state-run Xinhua. The trip comes as China deals with a hefty 145% tariff imposed by the U.S. since President Trump's inauguration. Notably, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia are among nations impacted by the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Trump.

During his Vietnam visit, President Xi is expected to sign about 40 agreements, focusing on railway development and defense cooperation. Even as the U.S. trade levies pause for other nations, China remains proactive in securing regional support, engaging in talks with global leaders, including the European Union.

