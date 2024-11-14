Unlocking the Skies: Meghalaya's Aviation Ambitions

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the transformative potential of air travel for the Northeastern region's connectivity at the sixth helicopter and small aircraft summit 2024.

Sangma pointed out that air connectivity not only addresses Meghalaya's unique geographical challenges but can also bolster tourism, trade, and healthcare.

He also expressed excitement about the UDAN scheme's role in easing travel difficulties and commended Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu's efforts to enhance the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)