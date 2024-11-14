Left Menu

Unlocking the Skies: Meghalaya's Aviation Ambitions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the role of air travel in enhancing connectivity at the sixth helicopter and small aircraft summit 2024. He emphasized the potential of leveraging aviation to boost sectors like tourism and healthcare, and hailed the UDAN scheme's local impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the transformative potential of air travel for the Northeastern region's connectivity at the sixth helicopter and small aircraft summit 2024.

Sangma pointed out that air connectivity not only addresses Meghalaya's unique geographical challenges but can also bolster tourism, trade, and healthcare.

He also expressed excitement about the UDAN scheme's role in easing travel difficulties and commended Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu's efforts to enhance the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

