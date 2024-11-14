Unlocking the Skies: Meghalaya's Aviation Ambitions
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the role of air travel in enhancing connectivity at the sixth helicopter and small aircraft summit 2024. He emphasized the potential of leveraging aviation to boost sectors like tourism and healthcare, and hailed the UDAN scheme's local impact.
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the transformative potential of air travel for the Northeastern region's connectivity at the sixth helicopter and small aircraft summit 2024.
Sangma pointed out that air connectivity not only addresses Meghalaya's unique geographical challenges but can also bolster tourism, trade, and healthcare.
He also expressed excitement about the UDAN scheme's role in easing travel difficulties and commended Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu's efforts to enhance the aviation sector.
