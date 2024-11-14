Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Policy Fueling Innovation and Inclusion

Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy for 2024-2030 focuses on economic growth and inclusion. Targeting youth and marginalized groups, it offers incentives for startups, employment, and sustainable development. Notable features include subsidies, funding for entrepreneurs, and support for emerging sectors like AI and robotics to spur innovation and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the state's comprehensive industrial policy for 2024-2030. The pivotal policy is designed to stimulate economic growth and employment by offering special incentives to women, third-gender individuals, and retired Agniveers, alongside a suite of benefits for startups.

Aimed at fostering inclusive growth, the policy introduces employment generation measures. Notably, it incentivizes industries employing over 1,000 locals with a Rs 15,000 training allowance per new employee and covers a significant portion of the Employees' Provident Fund contributions.

Highlighting innovation, the policy encourages investment in emerging sectors such as AI, robotics, and solar energy. These industries, alongside traditional sectors like textiles and agriculture, receive tax rebates and subsidies, positioning Chhattisgarh as a burgeoning hub for advanced industrial and economic development.

