Jammu Gets Green Light for Dedicated Railway Division
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of a separate railway division in Jammu. The Railway Ministry accepted the proposal, aiming to streamline train operations and boost local employment as Jammu becomes a crucial junction with its rail network expansion connecting to Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that Jammu will soon witness the formation of a separate railway division. This comes following the Railway Ministry's nod to a proposal aiming to set up a division headquarters in the region.
The minister revealed via X posts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the railway infrastructure advancements in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi is eager to fortify the railway's capabilities in Jammu, especially as it ascends to a pivotal junction when connected with Kashmir through a novel rail network.
Singh also mentioned that a delegation from the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spearheaded by President Arun Gupta, had presented the proposal. The plan not only promises enhanced train services but also aims to foster employment for locals, as Jammu transitions from the Firozpur division of Northern Railway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
