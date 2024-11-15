Global Leaders Convene at APEC Amidst Geopolitical Turbulence
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru features key leaders amidst global uncertainties following the US election. The discussions focus on inclusive growth, economic challenges, and climate investment as global powers like the US and China continue to influence the regional dynamics.
- Country:
- Peru
Global leaders gathered in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, marking the first major summit since the election of US President-elect Donald Trump. High-profile attendees include outgoing US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, amidst global economic challenges.
Behind closed doors, discussions emphasized the need for inclusive growth and climate resilience, alongside ongoing concerns such as persistent inflation and economic disparities. Business leaders urged APEC representatives to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises led by women and Indigenous entrepreneurs.
Biden, overshadowed by Xi's inauguration of a $1.3 billion megaport, aims to rekindle alliances, spotlight climate discussions, and bolster support for Ukraine at the summit. Local protests against gang violence cast a shadow over the summit, highlighting regional discontent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rachel Reeves: Charting Britain's Path to Economic Growth
Greece's Minimum Wage Tied to Economic Growth
Forecasts Point to Sustained Global Economic Growth Amid Key Interest Rate Cuts
World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth
Nepal's Foreign Investment Boom: A Promise of Economic Growth