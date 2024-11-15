Global Leaders Convene at APEC Amidst Geopolitical Turbulence

Global leaders gathered in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, marking the first major summit since the election of US President-elect Donald Trump. High-profile attendees include outgoing US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, amidst global economic challenges.

Behind closed doors, discussions emphasized the need for inclusive growth and climate resilience, alongside ongoing concerns such as persistent inflation and economic disparities. Business leaders urged APEC representatives to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises led by women and Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Biden, overshadowed by Xi's inauguration of a $1.3 billion megaport, aims to rekindle alliances, spotlight climate discussions, and bolster support for Ukraine at the summit. Local protests against gang violence cast a shadow over the summit, highlighting regional discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)