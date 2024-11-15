Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene at APEC Amidst Geopolitical Turbulence

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru features key leaders amidst global uncertainties following the US election. The discussions focus on inclusive growth, economic challenges, and climate investment as global powers like the US and China continue to influence the regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:29 IST
Global Leaders Convene at APEC Amidst Geopolitical Turbulence
  • Country:
  • Peru

Global leaders gathered in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, marking the first major summit since the election of US President-elect Donald Trump. High-profile attendees include outgoing US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, amidst global economic challenges.

Behind closed doors, discussions emphasized the need for inclusive growth and climate resilience, alongside ongoing concerns such as persistent inflation and economic disparities. Business leaders urged APEC representatives to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises led by women and Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Biden, overshadowed by Xi's inauguration of a $1.3 billion megaport, aims to rekindle alliances, spotlight climate discussions, and bolster support for Ukraine at the summit. Local protests against gang violence cast a shadow over the summit, highlighting regional discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024