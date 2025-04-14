Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia with a stop in Vietnam, underscoring China's global trade commitment as the US intensifies economic tensions with its latest tariff moves. President Donald Trump's tariffs, now paused, still pose challenges for China, one of the world's largest economies.

According to Nguyen Khac Giang from Singapore's ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, Xi's visit sends a clear message: China remains a 'responsible superpower,' opposed to the self-interest perceived in US policy under Trump's administration. Nguyen pointed out China's aims to strengthen alliances and address trade barriers affecting Chinese exports.

Xi's visit to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia highlights Southeast Asia's significance to China amid a turbulent economic backdrop. As Vietnam navigates relationships with both China and the US, the region watches closely for China's leadership initiatives. Trade ties between Vietnam and China have surged, despite ongoing disputes in the South China Sea.

