Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visits Southeast Asia to reinforce China's commitment to global trade amid US-imposed tariffs. The visit aims to showcase China as a responsible superpower and strengthen alliances. Xi's itinerary includes Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, highlighting the importance of Southeast Asia to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:08 IST
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia with a stop in Vietnam, underscoring China's global trade commitment as the US intensifies economic tensions with its latest tariff moves. President Donald Trump's tariffs, now paused, still pose challenges for China, one of the world's largest economies.

According to Nguyen Khac Giang from Singapore's ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, Xi's visit sends a clear message: China remains a 'responsible superpower,' opposed to the self-interest perceived in US policy under Trump's administration. Nguyen pointed out China's aims to strengthen alliances and address trade barriers affecting Chinese exports.

Xi's visit to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia highlights Southeast Asia's significance to China amid a turbulent economic backdrop. As Vietnam navigates relationships with both China and the US, the region watches closely for China's leadership initiatives. Trade ties between Vietnam and China have surged, despite ongoing disputes in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025