Xi Jinping Calls for Strengthened Vietnam-China Cooperation Amid Global Instability

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a strong call for increased cooperation with Vietnam in industrial and supply chain sectors, according to a report from the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.

Starting his Southeast Asia tour in Vietnam, Xi highlighted regional initiatives like East Asia Cooperation, emphasizing their role in bringing stability to a volatile global landscape.

Xi stressed the significance of maintaining an open international trading environment, denouncing trade wars and protectionism while advocating for expanded collaboration in 5G, AI, and green development between the two nations.

