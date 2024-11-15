Ukraine Eyes Reopening Lviv Airport Amid Conflict

Ukraine may reopen its first airport in the western Lviv region next year, targeting a revitalization of air travel suspended following Russia's 2022 invasion. Marsh McLennan, an insurance broker, reported discussions underway with European aviation authorities to potentially resume limited flights.

Missile strikes have wreaked havoc on Ukrainian aviation, leading to bankruptcy for its flag carrier and other companies. Reopening Lviv's airport hinges on assessments of airspace safety, with insurers poised to support the endeavor, according to Crispin Ellison of Marsh McLennan.

While the aviation ministry considers gradual airspace openings, stakeholders remain cautious. Lviv has been relatively less targeted, sparking interest among domestic and low-cost airlines. The Ukrainian government is also interested in reopening Kyiv's airport, though security concerns remain prevalent.

