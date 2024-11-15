Left Menu

Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station

A clash erupted at Ashoknagar station in Eastern Railway’s Dumdum Cantonment-Machhalandapur section following commuters' blockage of tracks. The conflict arose from changes to train services due to the Ganga Arti show. Police dispersed the protesters after an Assistant Sub-Inspector and others were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:32 IST
Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station
Ajni railway station Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tense standoff ensued on Friday morning when commuters at Ashoknagar station clashed violently with police officers. The dispute originated from the announcement that the Bongaon-Majerhat local train would be short-terminated at Tala station, diverging from its usual route to Majerhat station.

The change was part of a strategic operational adjustment in view of the anticipated large gathering for the Ganga Arti show held at Babu Ghat. In response, commuters obstructed train tracks, prompting railway officials and police to intervene.

Violence erupted as some protesters started throwing stones, injuring an Assistant Sub-Inspector and others. However, authorities managed to restore calm and resume normal train services shortly after the incident. Railway officials justified the alterations citing safety concerns amidst the anticipated influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024