Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station

A tense standoff ensued on Friday morning when commuters at Ashoknagar station clashed violently with police officers. The dispute originated from the announcement that the Bongaon-Majerhat local train would be short-terminated at Tala station, diverging from its usual route to Majerhat station.

The change was part of a strategic operational adjustment in view of the anticipated large gathering for the Ganga Arti show held at Babu Ghat. In response, commuters obstructed train tracks, prompting railway officials and police to intervene.

Violence erupted as some protesters started throwing stones, injuring an Assistant Sub-Inspector and others. However, authorities managed to restore calm and resume normal train services shortly after the incident. Railway officials justified the alterations citing safety concerns amidst the anticipated influx of devotees.

