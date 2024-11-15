Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Jaypee Infratech as Dave Steps Down

Aalok Champak Dave resigns as MD and CEO of Jaypee Infratech due to personal reasons. Abhijit Gohil has been appointed as the new CEO as Mumbai-based Suraksha Group now controls Jaypee Infratech following a successful acquisition through the insolvency process.

Updated: 15-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:08 IST
  • India

Aalok Champak Dave has resigned from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Jaypee Infratech Ltd., citing personal reasons, according to a regulatory filing made public on Thursday. His departure follows a multi-year involvement in the company's acquisition process by Suraksha Group.

Replacing Dave, Jaypee Infratech announced the appointment of Abhijit Gohil as the new Chief Executive Officer. Gohil's tenure is slated to last for three years, beginning November 25, 2024, marking a new leadership phase for the company as it moves forward under Suraksha Group's ownership.

The leadership change comes as Suraksha Group, based in Mumbai, completes its acquisition of Jaypee Infratech Ltd through the insolvency resolution process, signifying a significant shift in the company's management and strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

