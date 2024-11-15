Left Menu

Setbacks Delay Noida Airport Landing Trials

The landing trial at Noida International Airport has been postponed due to lack of permissions from the DGCA. Initially planned for November 15, testing is now expected to start by November 30. Upon successful completion, an aerodrome license will be issued, paving the way for commercial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:40 IST
Setbacks Delay Noida Airport Landing Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landing trial at Noida International Airport, which was initially scheduled for Friday, has been delayed. This postponement is due to the failure to secure necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to an official source.

The trials were originally expected to commence on November 15, involving daily landings and takeoffs by three aircraft each from Indigo and Akasa. However, the absence of permits has pushed the trial start date to November 30. Preparations are currently underway to meet the new timeline.

Dr. Arunvir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, confirmed the delay and stated that the DGCA will issue an aerodrome license following the successful completion of these tests, enabling the airport to begin commercial operations soon afterward. Previously, the aircraft 'Beech King Air 360 ER' conducted tests on the airport's instrument lighting system in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024