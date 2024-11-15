Setbacks Delay Noida Airport Landing Trials

The landing trial at Noida International Airport, which was initially scheduled for Friday, has been delayed. This postponement is due to the failure to secure necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to an official source.

The trials were originally expected to commence on November 15, involving daily landings and takeoffs by three aircraft each from Indigo and Akasa. However, the absence of permits has pushed the trial start date to November 30. Preparations are currently underway to meet the new timeline.

Dr. Arunvir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, confirmed the delay and stated that the DGCA will issue an aerodrome license following the successful completion of these tests, enabling the airport to begin commercial operations soon afterward. Previously, the aircraft 'Beech King Air 360 ER' conducted tests on the airport's instrument lighting system in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)