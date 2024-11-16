BluSmart Soars with 77% Growth: A Sustainable Mobility Marvel

BluSmart, the leading EV ride-hailing service and charging network in South Asia, announced an impressive 77% year-over-year increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), reaching INR 275 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2025. This marks a significant rise from the INR 155 crore recorded in the same period last year, emphasizing the growing demand for electric mobility solutions in India.

The company's GMV surged from INR 4 crore in October 2022 to over INR 55 crore in October 2024, underscoring its rapid growth in the electric vehicle sector. The festive season, spanning October to December, has further fueled this expansion, with projections indicating a 50% increase in total rides and a 60% rise in unique riders.

BluSmart's fleet now includes 8,500 electric vehicles, contributing to 650 million clean kilometers and reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 47,000 tons. The network encompasses over 5,000 charging stations across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, supported by 10,800 driver partners. BluSmart aims to continue setting industry standards as it enters new markets, including its recent expansion into the UAE.

