Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd's Green Expansion with New Solar Plant

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd, a prominent rolled steel manufacturer, has announced a net profit of Rs 5.87 crore for the April-September period of 2024-25. The company also revealed plans to set up a 5 MW solar plant in Rajkot, Gujarat, marking a significant step in its sustainability efforts.

In a recent statement, the company reported revenues amounting to Rs 312.39 crore in the first six months of the fiscal year. Operating profit for the period stood at Rs 10.50 crore, demonstrating positive financial performance amid ongoing industry challenges.

Listed on the NSE SME platform, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is set to embark on an extensive expansion strategy. Managing Director Sunny Sunil Singhi disclosed plans for a Rs 15-crore solar power installation at Jasdan, Rajkot, as part of efforts to enhance production capacity, operational efficiency, and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)