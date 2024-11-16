Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd's Green Expansion with New Solar Plant
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd announced a net profit of Rs 5.87 crore for April-September 2024-25 and plans for a 5 MW solar plant in Gujarat. The company, listed on NSE SME, aims to enhance production, efficiency, and sustainability with a strategic expansion initiative.
- Country:
- India
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd, a prominent rolled steel manufacturer, has announced a net profit of Rs 5.87 crore for the April-September period of 2024-25. The company also revealed plans to set up a 5 MW solar plant in Rajkot, Gujarat, marking a significant step in its sustainability efforts.
In a recent statement, the company reported revenues amounting to Rs 312.39 crore in the first six months of the fiscal year. Operating profit for the period stood at Rs 10.50 crore, demonstrating positive financial performance amid ongoing industry challenges.
Listed on the NSE SME platform, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is set to embark on an extensive expansion strategy. Managing Director Sunny Sunil Singhi disclosed plans for a Rs 15-crore solar power installation at Jasdan, Rajkot, as part of efforts to enhance production capacity, operational efficiency, and sustainable practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple Breaks Revenue Records in India Amidst Global Expansion
Suven and Cohance Merger to Drive Revenue and Market Expansion
Facebook India Hits Profit Milestone with 43% Growth
Exxon's Resilient Performance: Navigating Profit Challenges Amidst Shale Boom
Indigenous Rights Clash with Indonesia's Palm Oil Expansion