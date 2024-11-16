Left Menu

Starlineps Enterprise Ltd Shines with Profit Surge and Strategic Expansions

Starlineps Enterprise Ltd, a Surat-based diamond and jewellery trader, reported a significant increase in net profit and revenue for the July-September 2024 quarter. The company is broadening its scope with a strategic investment in the EdTech sector and an acquisition in GenAI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Starlineps Enterprise Ltd, renowned for its diamond and jewellery trading, has announced a remarkable surge in its net profit to Rs 3.25 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the equivalent timeframe last year. This comes on the back of a substantial increase in income, as revealed in their latest statement.

The Surat-based enterprise reported that its revenue leaped over twofold to reach Rs 24.43 crore in the September quarter of FY25, a significant rise from the Rs 9.07 crore achieved in the preceding year. This leap highlights the company's robust business performance.

In addition to its financial achievements, Starlineps Enterprise revealed a strategic pivot by announcing an investment in the EdTech platform Fusion Klassroom Edutech and the acquisition of the GenAI-powered platform CUR8. Further expanding its operations, the company has also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlineps International Pvt Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

