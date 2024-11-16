Left Menu

Transforming Travel: Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru Expressway Unveiled

The new Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru expressway aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Pimpri Chinchwad, as announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Along with major road projects in Pune, the expressway is part of a broader Rs 80,000 crore infrastructure initiative. These efforts underscore Gadkari's commitment to infrastructural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:07 IST
The ambitious Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru expressway project is set to significantly mitigate traffic woes in Pimpri Chinchwad, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP's Shankar Jagtap in Chinchwad, Gadkari emphasized the importance of the expressway, which is expected to cost Rs 55,000 crore and form a pivotal connection through the ring road in the area.

Additionally, Gadkari disclosed that approved road projects totaling Rs 80,000 crore will include substantial elevated stretches and flyovers aimed at revamping Pune's transport infrastructure. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

