Economic Decline in Maharashtra: Congress Raises Concerns
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram criticizes the Mahayuti government for Maharashtra's economic decline. He highlights issues such as rising unemployment, fiscal deficit, and declining GDP growth. Chidambaram accuses the current administration of mismanagement and underscores the need for policy shifts to arrest the stagnation.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has raised serious allegations against the Mahayuti government, accusing it of bringing about the economic decline of Maharashtra. Once the pride of India's industrial and agricultural sectors, the state's fiscal health has reportedly deteriorated under the current administration.
Highlighting key areas of concern, Chidambaram pointed to the state's soaring unemployment rates, increasing fiscal deficit, and stunted GDP growth. He noted that employment opportunities are losing ground as industries shift focus away from Maharashtra.
Calling for a comprehensive overhaul in governance strategies, the former finance minister emphasized an urgent need to revitalize the state's economic landscape. He urged for farmer-focused policies and criticized divisive rhetoric from political leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP will give unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to Jharkhand's youth: PM in Garhwa.
Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Hurricanes and Strikes
Allegations Rise as Mahayuti Government Accused of Massive Corruption
Inflation shot up during BJP rule, Modi’s policies have increased unemployment: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar Criticizes Mahayuti Government's Impact on Maharashtra