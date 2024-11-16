Economic Decline in Maharashtra: Congress Raises Concerns

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has raised serious allegations against the Mahayuti government, accusing it of bringing about the economic decline of Maharashtra. Once the pride of India's industrial and agricultural sectors, the state's fiscal health has reportedly deteriorated under the current administration.

Highlighting key areas of concern, Chidambaram pointed to the state's soaring unemployment rates, increasing fiscal deficit, and stunted GDP growth. He noted that employment opportunities are losing ground as industries shift focus away from Maharashtra.

Calling for a comprehensive overhaul in governance strategies, the former finance minister emphasized an urgent need to revitalize the state's economic landscape. He urged for farmer-focused policies and criticized divisive rhetoric from political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)