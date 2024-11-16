Left Menu

McDonald's Invests $100 Million to Overcome E. Coli Outbreak Impact

McDonald's is investing $100 million to recover from an E. coli outbreak tied to onions in Quarter Pounders. Thirty cases were reported in Colorado, with Montana, Nebraska, and New Mexico also affected. The FDA has confirmed the outbreak is over, but it impacted McDonald's sales significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
McDonald's is making a $100 million investment to win back customers following an outbreak of E. coli linked to onions in its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The company has allocated $65 million to support the hardest-hit franchises.

The CDC identified slivered onions used in Quarter Pounders as the possible source of the E. coli, prompting Taylor Farms in California to recall potentially affected onions. The outbreak affected several states including Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, and New Mexico, resulting in 104 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations.

Although the FDA has stated there are no ongoing food safety concerns, the incident impacted McDonald's sales significantly, forcing the temporary removal of Quarter Pounders from menus. The company has since resumed their sale after sourcing onions from an alternate supplier.

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

