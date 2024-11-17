Left Menu

Haryana: Driving India's Economic Future

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasizes the state's significant contribution to India's economic ambitions during Haryana State Day at the India International Trade Fair. Highlighting industrial growth, infrastructure, and strategic investments, Singh sets sights on a future aligned with Prime Minister Modi's 'Developed India by 2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh highlighted the state's pivotal role in India's economic growth, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Developed India by 2047' vision. Addressing the Haryana State Day celebrations at the India International Trade Fair, Singh stressed Haryana's contributions to national prosperity.

Despite its small geographic footprint, Haryana powers significant segments of India's economy, notably in the automobile and IT sectors. With robust infrastructure, including extensive highways and metro connectivity, Haryana supports and attracts substantial investment, both domestic and international, fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth.

Singh announced ambitious projects like the upcoming Maruti plant in Kharkhoda and new industrial townships near Kharkhoda. These initiatives, coupled with Haryana's leadership in logistics and food grain reserves, underline its strategic importance in India's development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

