Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Global Power Infrastructure Orders

Larsen & Toubro, a leading infrastructure company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured large-scale orders in both domestic and international markets. The company's power transmission and distribution vertical is responsible for these significant acquisitions.

According to a filing with BSE, L&T categorizes 'large' orders as those worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. The company has secured projects including a gas-insulated substation in Western India and a transmission line for power evacuation in the same region.

Further afield in Saudi Arabia, L&T will set up two 380kV overhead lines with a combined length of over 130 route kilometers, designed to ensure reliable power supply to key townships around Riyadh. The firm also received additional orders in the UAE, Qatar, India, and Oman, signaling robust investment momentum in efficient grid infrastructure both in India and globally.

