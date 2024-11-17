Telangana Drives Green: 100% Tax Exemption on Electric Vehicles
The Telangana government announced a 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees on electric vehicles registered in the state until December 31, 2026. This initiative, under GO 41, seeks to make Hyderabad pollution-free by incentivizing the use of electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and more.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:37 IST
- India
In a bold move to cut pollution, the Telangana government declared a full exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles until 2026.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed the state's new EV policy, effective from November 18, aiming for a cleaner Hyderabad.
The policy covers a wide range of electric vehicles, from private cars to buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
