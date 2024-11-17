Chief Minister Yadav's European Tour Sparks Political Drama Amid Investment Drive in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav plans a European tour to attract investment, sparking criticism from Congress leader Jitu Patwari. Yadav defends his actions as essential for the state's economic growth, urging cooperation from the opposition. His efforts aim to boost employment and generate substantial investment in the region.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's upcoming European tour is under political scrutiny after state Congress leaders criticized the initiative as mere theatrics. Aimed at drawing investments to the BJP-led state, the tour has sparked a debate on its necessity and potential outcomes.
Congress Chief Jitu Patwari labeled Yadav's visits to the UK and Germany as an "open drama," suggesting the CM seeks to emulate Prime Minister Modi's international engagements. Yadav countered, emphasizing the importance of such trips to ensure the success of a forthcoming investors' summit.
Yadav highlighted past successes in regional industry conclaves, asserting that the planned Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore investment will significantly propel Madhya Pradesh's growth. He urged political unity for the state's welfare and dismissed Congress's accusations as detrimental to investment efforts.
