Plane Crash Disrupts NHRA Finals Near Los Angeles

A single-engine plane crashed near a Southern California dragstrip during the NHRA finals, injuring three people aboard. The Piper PA-32 collided with parked vehicles but spared individuals on the ground. Races paused for emergency response, and the FAA is investigating.

A single-engine plane crash near a Southern California dragstrip disrupted the NHRA finals on Sunday, injuring three passengers. The incident unfolded around 11:40 am as the Piper PA-32 attempted to land at Brackett Field Airport.

The crash site, approximately 50 kilometers east of Los Angeles in Pomona, saw the aircraft collide with at least two parked vehicles, causing damage but no injuries on the ground, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. Photos from the scene showed emergency crews working in the parking area beside the track.

Three of the four people onboard were hospitalized, with two suffering critical injuries, according to LA County Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh. Event organizers, the National Hot Rod Association, briefly paused the races for emergency response before resuming. The FAA is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

