Record-Breaking Passenger Traffic at LGBI Airport

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati managed an impressive 1.74 lakh passengers over ten days from November 6, marking a significant feat for the Adani Group-controlled facility. The airport ensured smooth operations for 1,202 flights, demonstrating effective collaboration among all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:06 IST
In a remarkable ten-day span starting November 6, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati efficiently handled an impressive 1.74 lakh passengers.

According to a statement from the Adani Group, which manages the airport, the facility expertly coordinated 1,202 flight movements, securing seamless operations and hassle-free experiences for travelers during this period.

On November 14, the airport reached its peak passenger count for the year with over 20,413 passengers and 146 aircraft traffic movements. Earlier, on November 10, the terminal served 20,016 passengers with 131 flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

