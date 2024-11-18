Left Menu

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Surge

Americans are poised to break travel records this Thanksgiving, with nearly 80 million taking to roads, skies, and seas. Despite challenges in the airline industry, a significant increase in air travel is expected. Road trips also see a surge, aided by lower gas prices, while bus and cruise travel rise significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

This Thanksgiving, America is preparing for an unprecedented travel wave, with nearly 80 million people expected to hit roads, airports, and seaports according to AAA reports.

While airlines face staffing and aircraft challenges, a record-breaking number of flyers is anticipated. American Airlines plans to accommodate 8.3 million passengers from Nov. 21 to Dec. 3, marking an increase of 500,000 from the previous year. Delta expects a significant bump of 6.5 million flyers over a 12-day span, a year-over-year increase of 5%.

On the ground, the AAA foresees a record 71.7 million road travelers, encouraged by the prospect of gas prices dipping below $3 a gallon. Meanwhile, bus and cruise travel have also seen gains, driven by heightened demand for both domestic and international trips. Amtrak projects over a million rail passengers during the holiday period, maintaining last year's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

