Shree OSFM E-Mobility Surges Ahead with Significant H1 FY25 Financial Growth

In a robust showing, Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited, listed on NSE as SHREEOSFM, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company recorded a substantial 23.08% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching Rs 68.89 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm, specializing in employee and passenger transportation services across India's major cities, posted an EBITDA of Rs 9.18 crore, marking a 24.31% growth. Furthermore, its net profit soared by 114.81% to Rs 4.78 crore, underlining a burgeoning demand for its reliable corporate transportation offerings.

Chairman and Whole Time Director Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag attributed this success to the company's asset-light model and flexible service offerings. He emphasized Shree OSFM's commitment to operational efficiency, fleet expansion, and leveraging digital technologies to enhance client engagement and service quality as it eyes future growth.

