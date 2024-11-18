Shree OSFM E-Mobility Surges Ahead with Significant H1 FY25 Financial Growth
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited reports impressive financial results for the first half of FY25 with a 23% increase in total income and a 114.81% rise in net profit. The company's focus on operational efficiency and technological advancement positions it for continued expansion in India's transportation sector.
- Country:
- India
In a robust showing, Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited, listed on NSE as SHREEOSFM, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company recorded a substantial 23.08% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching Rs 68.89 crore.
The Mumbai-based firm, specializing in employee and passenger transportation services across India's major cities, posted an EBITDA of Rs 9.18 crore, marking a 24.31% growth. Furthermore, its net profit soared by 114.81% to Rs 4.78 crore, underlining a burgeoning demand for its reliable corporate transportation offerings.
Chairman and Whole Time Director Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag attributed this success to the company's asset-light model and flexible service offerings. He emphasized Shree OSFM's commitment to operational efficiency, fleet expansion, and leveraging digital technologies to enhance client engagement and service quality as it eyes future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris: Beacon of Hope for India-US Relations
Former Ambassador Critiques Diplomatic Missteps in India-Canada Tensions
Australia A Triumphs Over India A in Thrilling First Unofficial Test
Major Setback for Terrorist Groups in Anantnag: Indian Army Neutralizes Two Suspects
Ajaz Patel's Spin Dominance Challenges India as Pant Stands Firm