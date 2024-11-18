Left Menu

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Surges Ahead with Significant H1 FY25 Financial Growth

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited reports impressive financial results for the first half of FY25 with a 23% increase in total income and a 114.81% rise in net profit. The company's focus on operational efficiency and technological advancement positions it for continued expansion in India's transportation sector.

Updated: 18-11-2024 11:15 IST
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Reports 115 Percent Surge in Net Profit for H1 FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust showing, Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited, listed on NSE as SHREEOSFM, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company recorded a substantial 23.08% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching Rs 68.89 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm, specializing in employee and passenger transportation services across India's major cities, posted an EBITDA of Rs 9.18 crore, marking a 24.31% growth. Furthermore, its net profit soared by 114.81% to Rs 4.78 crore, underlining a burgeoning demand for its reliable corporate transportation offerings.

Chairman and Whole Time Director Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag attributed this success to the company's asset-light model and flexible service offerings. He emphasized Shree OSFM's commitment to operational efficiency, fleet expansion, and leveraging digital technologies to enhance client engagement and service quality as it eyes future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

