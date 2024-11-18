Questions remain over Ukraine's missile defense capabilities as Lithuania's foreign minister raised doubts about the adequacy of their stockpile. With potential permission to strike inside Russia, uncertainty looms large over Ukraine's capacity to capitalize on the opportunity.

Speaking before a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Gabrielius Landsbergis cast doubt on whether Ukraine possesses a sufficient number of rockets to make a significant difference on the battlefield. His caution reflects wider concerns over the nation's strategic edge in its ongoing conflict.

The minister's comments highlighted the critical need for precise assessments of Ukraine's military reserves, underlining the complexity of defense logistics in the European geopolitical landscape.

