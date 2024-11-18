Left Menu

Ukraine's Missile Dilemma: Uncertainty Amidst Defense Needs

Lithuania's foreign minister expressed concerns over Ukraine's missile defense capabilities, questioning if they have enough to make a strategic impact. Despite potential usage approval, the number of available rockets remains uncertain. The issue was discussed at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:49 IST
Ukraine's Missile Dilemma: Uncertainty Amidst Defense Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Questions remain over Ukraine's missile defense capabilities as Lithuania's foreign minister raised doubts about the adequacy of their stockpile. With potential permission to strike inside Russia, uncertainty looms large over Ukraine's capacity to capitalize on the opportunity.

Speaking before a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Gabrielius Landsbergis cast doubt on whether Ukraine possesses a sufficient number of rockets to make a significant difference on the battlefield. His caution reflects wider concerns over the nation's strategic edge in its ongoing conflict.

The minister's comments highlighted the critical need for precise assessments of Ukraine's military reserves, underlining the complexity of defense logistics in the European geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024