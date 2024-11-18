3SC Gains Notable Recognition in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning
3SC, a leader in supply chain analytics, has been highlighted as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, committed to offering AI-ML-driven tools for agility and sustainability. The company's solutions optimize operations, bolster sustainability, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Gurgaon, India - Leading supply chain analytics firm 3SC has earned recognition as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2024 Asia/Pacific Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. This distinction underscores 3SC's dedication to AI-ML-powered planning solutions that equip businesses with agility, sustainability, and adaptability.
The company's Integrated Business Planning suite offers a robust, intelligent solution covering demand and supply planning, financial analytics, and decision intelligence. 3SC's AI-ML technology aids diverse clients in swiftly navigating market fluctuations, optimizing operations, and meeting the drive for digital transformation in the Asia/Pacific region.
Beyond technological prowess, 3SC's platform promotes resilience and sustainability, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 10% and working capital investments by over 20%. The company remains an innovator in global supply chain solutions, bolstering customer satisfaction, reducing inventory costs, and enhancing delivery speed.
