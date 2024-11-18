The Good Glamm Group Seals Full Acquisition of The Moms Co.

The Good Glamm Group has announced that it has completed its acquisition of The Moms Co, achieving full ownership of the brand. This marks the group's strategic advancement in the direct-to-consumer market.

In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group initially acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co via a cash and stock deal, resulting in the partial and full exits of its founders and investors such as DSG Capital and Saama Capital, respectively.

This latest development follows the completion of the Sirona transaction and increased shareholding in Organic Harvest and Winkl. The Moms Co has rapidly grown within the UAE and plans more international expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)