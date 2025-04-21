Global Expansion of Asian Cyber Syndicates: A New Criminal Frontier

Asian crime syndicates, responsible for a vast cyber scam industry worth billions, are broadening their reach globally, expanding into South America and Africa, according to a United Nations report. The increased global presence follows unsuccessful attempts in Southeast Asia to curtail their operations.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlights that these criminal networks originated in Southeast Asia, forming massive compounds that house thousands of workers, many trafficked and forced into executing scams worldwide. The UNODC emphasizes the urgent need for governments to cooperate in tackling the gangs' financing mechanisms.

The cyberfraud industry has surpassed other transnational crimes due to its scalability, easily reaching millions online without moving illicit goods across borders. The syndicates have adapted to crackdowns, relocating operations to vulnerable and remote parts of Southeast Asia and beyond, exploiting regions with weak governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)