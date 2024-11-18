Left Menu

Empowering MSMEs: Vertex Global Services Partners with MSME Business Forum India

Vertex Global Services partners with MSME Business Forum India to enhance the local-to-global mission by offering BPO solutions to over 10,000 MSMEs in India over the next three years. This collaboration aims to empower MSMEs with tools and resources to boost growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:27 IST
Empowering MSMEs: Vertex Global Services Partners with MSME Business Forum India
Vertex Global Services Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vertex Global Services, headquartered in New York, announced a strategic partnership with MSME Business Forum India to bolster the mission of LocalToGlobal. Operating in seven countries including India, Vertex aims to offer BPO solutions to over 10,000 MSMEs within the next three years.

This partnership is set to empower the MSME sector by providing enhanced resources and training to industry-ready youth, facilitating growth and sustainability. With Prime Minister Modi's initiatives supporting the MSME sector, the collaboration comes at a time when entrepreneurship and self-employment are being nurtured across India.

Vertex CEO Gagan Arora highlighted the potential of BPO services to provide cost savings and scalability for MSMEs, making it a vital player in driving growth. Ravi Nandan Sinha from MSME Business Forum India emphasized the partnership's potential to impact entrepreneurs positively and enhance the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024