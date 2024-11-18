Empowering MSMEs: Vertex Global Services Partners with MSME Business Forum India
Vertex Global Services partners with MSME Business Forum India to enhance the local-to-global mission by offering BPO solutions to over 10,000 MSMEs in India over the next three years. This collaboration aims to empower MSMEs with tools and resources to boost growth and sustainability.
Vertex Global Services, headquartered in New York, announced a strategic partnership with MSME Business Forum India to bolster the mission of LocalToGlobal. Operating in seven countries including India, Vertex aims to offer BPO solutions to over 10,000 MSMEs within the next three years.
This partnership is set to empower the MSME sector by providing enhanced resources and training to industry-ready youth, facilitating growth and sustainability. With Prime Minister Modi's initiatives supporting the MSME sector, the collaboration comes at a time when entrepreneurship and self-employment are being nurtured across India.
Vertex CEO Gagan Arora highlighted the potential of BPO services to provide cost savings and scalability for MSMEs, making it a vital player in driving growth. Ravi Nandan Sinha from MSME Business Forum India emphasized the partnership's potential to impact entrepreneurs positively and enhance the economy.
