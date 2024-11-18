Left Menu

APSRTC's Innovative Ticketing Triumph: A Smooth Ride to Success

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has been awarded the SKOCH Award for its Unified Ticketing System (UTS), powered by AbhiBus. The system enhances passenger convenience and operational efficiency, resulting in a significant rise in digital transactions and improved passenger experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:29 IST

In a noteworthy achievement, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has been recognized with the SKOCH Award for its innovative Unified Ticketing System (UTS). Partnered with AbhiBus, the system integrates various services, boosting efficiency and passenger experience.

The implementation of UTS led to a surge in digital transactions from 11.56% in FY 2022-23 to 24.86% in FY 2023-24, enhancing the convenience for passengers with a unified platform for ticketing, cargo services, and real-time bus tracking.

APSRTC and AbhiBus's successful collaboration exemplifies the impactful public-private partnerships in enhancing public transport services, setting a new standard for customer-centric digital solutions in the transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

