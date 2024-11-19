Left Menu

Garima Singh Appointed as Orion Innovation's Chief People Officer

Orion Innovation has appointed Garima Singh as its Chief People Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Singh will lead global HR strategies and foster a culture of innovation. Previously at Persistent Systems, she drove significant growth and developed leadership programs. Her military background enhances her leadership approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edison | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:11 IST
Garima Singh Appointed as Orion Innovation's Chief People Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Orion Innovation has named Garima Singh as Chief People Officer, bringing a wealth of expertise to the firm's human resources operations. Singh's appointment is part of Orion's strategy to foster growth and innovation within the organization via robust HR strategies.

Previously serving at Persistent Systems, Singh significantly contributed to the company's rapid growth through effective leadership roles. Her vast experience in human resources and business operations will be invaluable as Orion seeks to expand its global footprint.

With a strong background in the Indian Armed Forces, Singh's leadership skills and commitment to integrity are set to empower Orion's team and culture. She expresses enthusiasm in working with Orion's leadership to nurture technological and human capital excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024