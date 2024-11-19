Garima Singh Appointed as Orion Innovation's Chief People Officer

Orion Innovation has named Garima Singh as Chief People Officer, bringing a wealth of expertise to the firm's human resources operations. Singh's appointment is part of Orion's strategy to foster growth and innovation within the organization via robust HR strategies.

Previously serving at Persistent Systems, Singh significantly contributed to the company's rapid growth through effective leadership roles. Her vast experience in human resources and business operations will be invaluable as Orion seeks to expand its global footprint.

With a strong background in the Indian Armed Forces, Singh's leadership skills and commitment to integrity are set to empower Orion's team and culture. She expresses enthusiasm in working with Orion's leadership to nurture technological and human capital excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)