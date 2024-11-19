On Door Concepts Reports Impressive Financial Growth in H1 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: On Door Concepts Limited, a prominent omni-channel grocery retailer and e-commerce platform, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The company has demonstrated substantial growth across various financial metrics.

The key achievements for On Door in H1 FY25 include significant revenue growth to Rs12,133.65 lakhs, an 89.06% increase in EBITDA to Rs502.65 lakhs, and a staggering 355.09% rise in net profit to Rs306.87 lakhs. Additionally, the company's earnings per share (EPS) skyrocketed by 235.19% to Rs5.43.

Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, On Door is advancing its market reach by operating over 60 stores in key urban centers with plans for expansion into developing markets. Investment in enhancing its e-commerce and mobile platforms aims to meet the growing demand for online shopping. The launch of its private label products enhances product offerings, focusing on providing quality and affordable options to consumers, thus strengthening brand margins.

