Left Menu

On Door Concepts Reports Impressive Financial Growth in H1 FY25

On Door Concepts Limited, a grocery retail and e-commerce platform, revealed its financial results for H1 FY25, showcasing significant growth in revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. The company is expanding its retail network and enhancing digital platforms to meet rising demand while launching private label products to boost margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:35 IST
On Door Concepts Reports Impressive Financial Growth in H1 FY25
On Door Concepts Achieves Impressive YoY PAT Growth Of 355 Per cent In H1 FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: On Door Concepts Limited, a prominent omni-channel grocery retailer and e-commerce platform, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The company has demonstrated substantial growth across various financial metrics.

The key achievements for On Door in H1 FY25 include significant revenue growth to Rs12,133.65 lakhs, an 89.06% increase in EBITDA to Rs502.65 lakhs, and a staggering 355.09% rise in net profit to Rs306.87 lakhs. Additionally, the company's earnings per share (EPS) skyrocketed by 235.19% to Rs5.43.

Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, On Door is advancing its market reach by operating over 60 stores in key urban centers with plans for expansion into developing markets. Investment in enhancing its e-commerce and mobile platforms aims to meet the growing demand for online shopping. The launch of its private label products enhances product offerings, focusing on providing quality and affordable options to consumers, thus strengthening brand margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024